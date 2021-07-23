Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred: Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit, Edgbaston Birmingham Phoenix 128-6 (100 balls): E Jones 47, A Jones 33; Dottin 2-28 London Spirit 132-7 (96 balls): Dattani 34; Burns 2-15 London Spirit win by three wickets with four balls remaining Scorecard

London Spirit survived a big scare to beat Birmingham Phoenix and begin their women's Hundred campaign with a three-wicket win at Edgbaston.

Chasing 129 to win, Spirit were cruising at 108-3 - needing 21 from 23 balls.

But in a frenetic few minutes they lost three wickets in four balls without scoring a run, as Emily Arlott dismissed Chloe Tryon and Susie Rowe and Deepti Sharma carelessly holed out for 28.

Spirit needed Amara Carr to edge them to victory with 11 not out before Danielle Gibson hit the only two balls she faced for four to seal the win with four balls to spare.

Despite defeat Phoenix's Eve Jones was given the Match Hero award for her 47 in her side's 128-6.

The match was the first doubler-header of The Hundred with the same two men's teams playing from 18:30 BST.

Davies impresses after big Verma wicket

The most important wicket in the women's Hundred may well be that of Birmingham opener Shafali Verma - the 17-year-old India superstar who can win matches on her own.

She had just started to show her dynamic attacking skills with back-to-back fours when she was dismissed by Freya Davies for 13.

Davies, a tall fast bowler, deceived her with a looped slower ball that knocked over leg stump. It was the key moment in an impressive display from the 25-year-old.

Davies has played 17 times for England and has been tipped to break up the current Katherine Brunt-Anya Shrubsole opening bowling partnership in the not too distant future.

On this occasion she continued mix things up with slower balls, conceding only 19 runs in her 20 deliveries in addition to the scalp of Verma.

More to follow