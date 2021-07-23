Last updated on .From the section Cricket

John Simpson is currently playing for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

Middlesex wicketkeeper-batsman John Simpson has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until 2023.

The 33-year-old made his debut in 2009 and has played 386 times for the club across all formats of the game.

Only five wicketkeepers have taken more dismissals in the club's history than Simpson, who has also scored almost 11,000 runs across all formats.

He made his England debut earlier this month in the One Day international matches against Pakistan.

"Simmo has been an integral part of the dressing room and it's great to have him with us for the next couple of years," Middlesex head coach Stuart Law told the club website.