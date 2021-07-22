Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia won the first game of the three-match series on Tuesday

The second one-day international between Australia and West Indies has been called off after the toss because of a positive Covid-19 case.

West Indies confirmed it was a "non-playing member" and that the result was only known after the formalities at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

"All personnel inside the bubble will be placed into isolation," said the International Cricket Council.

West Indies said a decision on when the match will be replayed will be made "at a later date once all the test results are confirmed".

"The established Covid-19 protocols stipulate that all members of both teams and match officials will return immediately to the team hotel and will be re-tested later today," they said.

"They will remain in isolation in their hotel rooms until their PCR-Test results are returned."