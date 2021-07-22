Durham's 405-4 is the 15th best one-day total in England

Durham recorded their highest ever 50-over score of 405-4 on their way to beating Kent on the first day of this year's One-Day Cup competition.

Graham Clark made a career-best 141 as part of a Durham record 242-run opening stand against county opponents alongside Alex Lees (100) at Beckenham.

Once they departed Australia Test batsman Cameron Bancroft struck 60 not out off 37 balls, with David Bedingham hitting 67 off 38 as the visitors made the best one-day score by any side against Kent.

An already tall order for the hosts became near-impossible when Chris Rushworth had Tawanda Muyeye, Ollie Robinson and Heino Kuhn all caught at first slip by Scott Borthwick in the first seven overs.

Kent's George Munsey equalled a his previous best one-day score of 96 as part of a fourth-wicket partnership with Harry Finch (64) worth 138 but they fell well short, reaching 302-8, with Hamidullah Qadri not out on 42.

Elsewhere, there was a tight finish in Cardiff where Glamorgan edged past Warwickshire with two balls to spare, while Surrey eased past a hapless Yorkshire and there were opening-day wins for Essex and Leicestershire, against Hampshire and Derbyshire respectively.

Godleman, Stoneman & Westley impress

Mark Stoneman's calm, unbeaten 73 formed the foundations for Surrey's win

In the biggest run-chase of the day, Rishi Patel (70), Lewis Hill (51) and Marcus Harris (75) did the damage as Leicestershire reached their target of 276 with relative ease at the Uptonsteel County Ground.

Billy Godleman had made 116 for Derbyshire but only Brooke Guest (40) and Harvey Hosein (38) could hang around with him for long enough to build a meaningful partnership, with Aaron Lilley taking both of their wickets for the Foxes and finishing with figures of 3-49.

The visitors reached 275-7 from their 50 overs but Leicestershire always looked ahead of the game, George Rhodes' 39 not out seeing them through to 279-4 after 46.3 overs.

Mark Stoneman and Gus Atkinson shone for Surrey as they gave an understrength Yorkshire short shrift in Scarborough.

Batting first, Yorkshire were 40-4 and though Gary Ballance (39) and Matt Revis (43) put on 81 for the fifth wicket they collapsed to 165 all out, with Gus Atkinson (4-43) the pick of the Surrey bowlers.

Matt Pillans matched Atkinson's four wickets - dismissing Surrey's Hashim Amla and Ben Geddes in the space of three balls - but Stoneman carried his bat, scoring 73, with Jamie Smith (25) and debutant Nico Reifer (26) helping him take the visitors to 168-5 and a comfortable victory.

Meanwhile Glamorgan withstood a magnificent bowling display from 17-year-old Jacob Bethell on his List A debut to beat Warwickshire in the closest match of the day.

Chris Benjamin (50) and Michael Burgess (73) steadied the Bears after a rocky start but they slipped to 109-5 and simply could not score quickly enough in setting a score of 221, with Joe Cooke taking 3-35 on his List A bow for Glamorgan.

In reply the Welsh side were 41-3 but Kiran Carlson (60) and Billy Root (50) put them on top before Bethall removed Callum Taylor and Tom Cullen in successive balls to give Warwickshire hope.

The teenager finished with figures of 4-36 but Lukas Carey (14 not out) and Roman Walker (15 not out) got Glamorgan to 225-8 with two deliveries remaining.

Simon Harmer (right) impressed with bat and ball for Essex

And Essex owed much to Simon Harmer for their three-wicket triumph at Hampshire as the South African took 3-42 and then scored 32 not out to take them over the line.

Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Joe Weatherley and Lewis McManus all made half-centuries for the hosts but none could push on, Gubbins the highest-scorer with 62, with Harmer and Shane Snater (3-62) restricting them to 273 from 49.1 overs.

Essex lost Alastair Cook for four in reply and were 8-2 but thereafter everyone contributed, Tom Westley hitting 12 boundaries on his way to a fine 69 before Aron Nijjar (27 not out) accompanied Harmer as they got to 275-7 with more than five overs left.

Lancashire get their One-Day Cup campaign under way against Sussex on Friday and there are eight more games on Sunday, when 2019 champions Somerset begin the defence of their title at home to Derbyshire.