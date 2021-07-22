Ireland and Zimbabwe will set to five games at Stormont and three at Bready

The eight-game series between Ireland and Zimbabwe next month will be rescheduled because of Covid-19 quarantine requirements.

The matches were to be staged at two venues in Northern Ireland.

Cricket Ireland said the "quarantining requirements of the incoming Zimbabwean squad" was the main reason for the decision to reschedule.

It is anticipated the series will be held in August-September 2021, but "some venue changes may be required".

Three one-day games were to be followed by five Twenty20 encounters from 6-24 August.

"Following the latest advice for the conditions around which scheduled matches may proceed in Northern Ireland - most notably the stipulations of health authorities around quarantining requirements of the incoming Zimbabwean squad - Cricket Ireland has today confirmed that the Zimbabwe Men's tour to Ireland will be need to be rescheduled," added chief executive Warren Deutrom.

"We recognise that with Zimbabwe being on the UK Red List, but a Category 2 country in the Republic of Ireland classification, approval for the series was always conditional upon the evolving advice of government."

"This is a complicated process involving multiple stakeholders, and we are working closely with Sport Ireland, Sport NI, as well as health and sporting bodies in both jurisdictions to arrive at a new programme that will meet the requirements of both jurisdictions as quickly as possible.

"It is now anticipated that the series will be held in August-September 2021, but that some venue changes may be required to accommodate the latest advice received.

"These changes may have a number of knock-on effects with the broader playing schedule as well, and the outcome of these changes will be communicated in due course."