Jade Dernbach took 32 wickets at an average of 29.03 as Surrey won the County Championship title in 2018

Surrey fast bowler Jade Dernbach will leave the Kia Oval at the end of the season and pursue options elsewhere because of a lack of playing time.

The 35-year-old right-armer has been restricted to T20 Blast outings for the club over the past three years.

Former England international Dernbach has taken 583 wickets across 331 games for Surrey in all competitions since making his first-class debut in 2003.

He featured in 34 T20Is and 24 one-day internationals between 2011 and 2014.

Dernbach played a key role in the Surrey sides which won the County Championship in 2018 and the CB40 trophy in 2011.

The South Africa-born player is the club's joint-leading wicket-taker in Twenty20 history, with 114 wickets at an average of 27.11 in 111 games.

However, he only featured twice for Surrey in the T20 Blast this season and has not played a County Championship or One-Day Cup game for the county since 2018.

He had a brief loan spell at Derbyshire this month, taking five wickets in two Blast appearances for the Falcons.

"This has been my home for the best part of 20 years and I will certainly miss it," he said.

"It's the right time for me to take on a new challenge as my opportunities would have been limited at Surrey.

"But I wish all the players the best of luck for the future."