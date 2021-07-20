Last updated on .From the section Cricket

All five games will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium and are likely to be played behind closed doors

Australia will tour Bangladesh in August, with bio-security arrangements agreed despite a surge of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The tourists will play five Twenty20 internationals between 3 and 9 August at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

"Both boards have worked extremely hard to do all we can to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in the tour," said Cricket Australia (CA).

Australia's limited-overs side are currently playing in the West Indies.

The Aussies lost the T20 series there 4-1, but are 1-0 up in the three-match one-day international series that follows. The same squad will travel to Bangladesh from the Caribbean.

"We would like to thank our friends at the Bangladesh Cricket Board for developing a detailed bio-security plan to keep players, staff and match officials safe," continued CA chief executive Nick Hockley.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury acknowledged that organising the tour was "a challenge" because of the pandemic.

"I am pleased to say that a comprehensive bio-security plan is in place and will be implemented during the tour for the protection of players and staff of the two teams and the match officials," he said.

The tour will provide preparation for the T20 World Cup which will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November.