Glamorgan's Kiran Carlson has scored 790 runs in the Championship this season, the best total of his career

Royal London One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Warwickshire Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date : Thursday 22 July Time : 11:00 BST Coverage : Commentary and match report, on BBC Sport website; BBC Radio updates.

Glamorgan and Warwickshire both feature new faces in their squads for the One-Day Cup opener after losing players to the Hundred franchises.

Glamorgan include four players who helped Wales National County beat them two days earlier.

Steven Reingold and Andy Gorvin would make first-team debuts if they play.

Warwickshire are led by wicket-keeper Michael Burgess, with 14 players unavailable or injured.

Batsman Kiran Carlson, 23, captains Glamorgan for the first time in a competitive match.

Glamorgan, who lose David Lloyd, Chris Cooke, Colin Ingram, Timm van der Gugten and Dan Douthwaite to the Hundred, give a competitive debut to New Zealand batsman Hamish Rutherford.

They have shored up their squad by including all-rounder Reingold, seamer Gorvin and Wales captain Sam Pearce - who played T20 Blast for the senior county.

Lukas Carey is set for a Glamorgan first-team recall after impressing with bat and ball against them, with Ruaidhri Smith (hamstring) and James Weighell (illness) ruled out.

"I told Lukas 'you get in the team by bowling well and showing us what you can do', so he's bowled and batted well, all credit to him," said assistant coach Steve Watkin.

"We see this as a tournament we can target, though we've lost five of our better cricketers in the Hundred, most teams will be in the same boat.

"Hamish Rutherford is a fine player, he's great around the dressing-room and we look forward to seeing a few runs from him in the tournament."

Watkin and Adrian Shaw will take charge at the ground, with coach David Harrison isolating after a Covid contact.

The visitors' squad features Academy batsman Ashish Chakrapani, 17, along with second XI all-rounder Kiel van Vollenhoven and seamer Jordan Bulpitt.

The Bears are without Hundred players Dom Sibley, Sam Hain, Danny Briggs and Jake Lintott, while captain Will Rhodes is among three players representing a Counties XI against India, and they have seven further injuries in the first-team squad.

But Chris Benjamin will play before joining Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred.

"Hopefully I can do Rhodesy justice by starting with a win. My main aim is to make everyone feel comfortable and contributing towards a performance," said stand-in skipper Burgess.

"It's a lot about understanding as a lot of people are at different stages in their careers."

Glamorgan (from): Rutherford, Selman, Reingold, Carlson (c), Root, Taylor, Cullen (wk), J Cooke, Salter, Pearce, Carey, Gorvin, Walker, Hogan.

Warwickshire (from): Pollock, Lamb, Benjamin, Burgess (c, wk), Chakrapani, van Vollenhoven, Garrett, Bethell, Johal, E Brookes, Bulpitt, Sidebottom.