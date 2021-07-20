Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Connor Brown played eight Championship and three List A games for Glamorgan in two years on the playing staff

50-over match; Glamorgan v Wales Minor Counties (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff) Glamorgan 202 (48.4 overs): Cullen 41; Carey 3-39, Edwards 3-40 Wales 205-7 (49.4 overs): Brown 67, Reingold 44 Wales won by three wickets

Former Glamorgan batsman Connor Brown led the Wales National Counties side to a shock three-wicket win over the senior county team.

Wales reached 205-7 with eight balls of the 50 overs remaining, after Brown (67) and Steve Reingold (44) shared a century stand.

Current Glamorgan bowler Lukas Carey (29 not out and 3-39) finished the game off for Wales against his employers.

Earlier Glamorgan scrambled their way to 202 all out after slumping to 37-4.

Glamorgan struggled without five players on Hundred duty, including late call-up Dan Douthwaite who has been added to the Manchester Originals squad.

They also lost injury-plagued seamer Ruaidhri Smith after bowling just one ball.

In contrast the Wales team of semi-pro players looked at home in the 50-over format, having reached the semi-finals of the National Counties Trophy two days earlier.

Carey and tall paceman Richard Edwards (3-40) did the early damage as four wickets fell in four overs, with Carey keen to make up for being limited just one Glamorgan appearance this season.

Tom Cullen, with a patient 41, Billy Root (26) and Andrew Salter (26) led the rebuilding efforts but Glamorgan were never able to accelerate.

Glamorgan academy spinner Tegid Phillips (2-27) and canny medium-pacer Andrew Gorvin (1-35 in 10) also bowled tidily.

Brown, who was released from the Glamorgan staff in 2020 but has since played for the county and Nottinghamshire at second XI level, proved a point with a composed knock.

His partnership with Reingold took Wales more than halfway to their target before Reingold was run out in a mix-up.

Just when they looked like stalling on a tricky pitch lacking in consistent pace, Carey showed why he has been nick-named the 'Pontarddulais Ponting' as he smashed two sixes and three fours in his 24-ball cameo to push his case for first-team selection during the One-Day Cup.

Glamorgan host Warwickshire in their first One-Day Cup game this Thursday (22 July).

Wales batsman Connor Brown told BBC Sport Wales:

"It means a lot to the lads, especially playing against Glamorgan. A very good result after a great game of cricket.

"It was a tricky wicket, We spoke about their danger bowlers, especially Michael Hogan. We got through that danger spell with the new ball and that hundred stand set the game up for us.

"We just squeezed through with Lukas's knock at the end. He definitely had the bit between his teeth going out there with a point to prove and played terrifically well.

"The focus for me is to play every game I can, score runs and impress different people. It's my main focus to get back as a professional. It's nice to get some exposure but it's nice playing for Wales as well."

Glamorgan assistant coach Steve Watkin:

"We're concerned. It's the only warm-up game for the One-Day Cup, but you've got to give credit to Wales who outplayed us on the day.

"We're not happy with the performance, but we haven't played 50-over games for a couple of years. A lot of those players also play for our second team, and Kiran Carlson did well as captain.

"Nice to see Lukas Carey bowling well and batting well at the end, so all credit to him. It gives us another option on Thursday."

Somerset beaten at Taunton by Cornwall

In Tuesday's other first-class counties v National Counties friendly games, the day's other upset was a young Somerset side being beaten at home by Cornwall.

After Somerset were bowled out for 260, Cornwall skipper Scott Harvey hit an unbeaten 93 at over a run a ball as his side reached 263-5 to win by five wickets with 22 balls to spare.

Will Fraine hit an unbeaten 146 in 129 balls as Yorkshire, skippered by England spinner Don Bess, beat Northumberland by nine wickets at Scarborough.

As well as the Derbyshire-Shropshire game, called off because of the Covid outbreak at Derby, the Berkshire-Middlesex, Buckinghamshire-Surrey, Cheshire-Warwickshire, Dorset-Hampshire, Kent-Suffolk, Leicestershire-Staffordshire, Lincolnshire-Durham and Norfolk-Nottinghamshire were postponed too.

More to follow.