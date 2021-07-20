Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tim Groenewald was limited by injury to one Bob Willis Trophy and four T20 Blast appearances for Kent

Kent all-rounder Tim Groenewald has retired from playing with immediate effect due to injury at the age of 37.

The South African, who also played for Warwickshire, Derbyshire and Somerset in his two decades in English cricket, is to join the Kent coaching staff for the remainder of the season.

Groenewald played just four T20 games for Kent and one in the Bob Willis Trophy, after leaving Somerset in 2019.

But he took a combined 625 wickets in English cricket in all three formats.

Groenewald had not played this season, because of a knee injury.

"I required knee surgery in April and despite amazing support from the Kent medical team, I haven't recovered well enough to return to playing," he said.

"I feel privileged to have played professional cricket for 16 years, I will always be extremely grateful to the clubs I've represented and the opportunities they have afforded me."

Kent Director of Cricket Paul Downton said: "Tim has been a great role model for any young player in the way he has conducted himself both on and off the pitch. He will be missed in the Kent dressing room.

"I'm pleased to say Tim will stay with us until the end of the season in a coaching capacity."

Since making his first-class debut for Warwickshire as a 22-year-old in 2006, Groenewald has gone on to take 403 first-class wickets, 123 in List A and 99 in the T20, largely with Derbyshire and Somerset, including 16 five-wicket hauls.

He was also a useful tail-ender, making more than 3,000 career runs, 2,375 of them in the Championship, including six half-centuries, four for Somerset and two for Derbyshire.

He also made a brave 30 not out for Somerset that almost took them to the One-Day Cup final at the expense of former club Warwickshire in the semi-final at Edgbaston in 2016.