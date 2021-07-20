Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lee Savident played 13 times for Hampshire between 1997 and 2000

Guernsey's new cricket head coach Lee Savident says his aim is to lead the side back to the World Cricket League.

Guernsey have not played a global tournament since being relegated from World Cricket League Division Five into the European regional leagues in 2017.

The former Hampshire and Guernsey all-rounder has taken over from Andy Cornford as Guernsey's head coach.

"It's about getting back onto that world stage in 50 over cricket," Savident told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We're not expecting everything to change in year one or possibly year two, so it's building over the next three to five years."

Savident was the first professional cricketer from Guernsey, playing 13 times for Hampshire from 1997 to 2000.

He last played for Guernsey in the 2014 World Cricket League Division Four tournament in Malaysia where he was the fourth-highest run-scorer.

"I've been back since 2009 now, I've played local cricket, CI League cricket, played inter-insulars and been on different tours," the 44-year-old added.

"I understand the balance between playing cricket, training for cricket, your work life and your family life.

"I know 90% of the lads in the squad very well because I've either played with them or coached them before, there's a couple of new faces in there which is always good and they're great lads as well and have fitted in brilliantly."