England Test captain Joe Root will play for Trent Rockets and Ben Stokes will line up for Northern Super Chargers in The Hundred

The Hundred Venues: Eight grounds across the UK Dates: 21 July-21 August Coverage: 10 men's games live on BBC TV, eight women's games live on BBC platforms and live text, radio commentary and in-play clips of every game. More details .

England men's Test players will be available for the first two rounds of The Hundred before the squad convenes for next month's series against India.

The Hundred, English cricket's new 100-ball competition, begins on Wednesday and runs until 21 August.

The five-Test India series starts on 4 August with Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and England's other red-ball contracted players expected to feature.

All will be able to play in their teams' first two games in The Hundred.

Their availability for the eliminator and final, which take place between the second and third England-India Tests, will be announced in due course.

Hundred teams are not able to replace Test-contracted players in their squad but can replace any call-ups who do not have Test contracts, such as bowler Mark Wood or batter Dan Lawrence, both of whom played against New Zealand last month.

Oval Invincibles face Manchester Originals in the women's competition in the Hundred's opening game at 18:30 BST on Wednesday, before the same teams get the men's competition under way at 18:30 on Thursday.