Lee Savident hit 98 not out on his last World Cricket League appearance for Guernsey

Former Hampshire and Guernsey all-rounder Lee Savident has been named as the island side's new head coach.

The 44-year-old replaces Andy Cornford, who has been unable to travel to the island due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Savident was the first professional cricketer from Guernsey, playing 13 times for Hampshire from 1997 to 2000.

He last played for Guernsey in the 2014 World Cricket League Division Four tournament in Malaysia where he was the fourth-highest run-scorer.

Savident had been supporting performance coach Olly Tapp, but Tapp is leaving the Guernsey Cricket Board.

"We brought Lee in because he didn't have any travelling as he is based here and could support Olly, so with Olly moving on he naturally steps up into the top job," Guernsey Cricket Board chief executive Mark Latter told BBC Sport.

"With his experience both for Hampshire and the island side he's as well placed as anybody here in Guernsey or the Channel Islands to take charge of the team."

It is not yet known when Savident's first game in charge of the island side will be - they had been due to travel to Jersey to face their Channel Island rivals on 21 August.

But rising Covid-19 cases in Jersey have seen increased restrictions on inter-island travel which could put the fixture in doubt.

"We've recently written to Public Health to ask various questions about whether we can host Jersey or travel to play them," Latter added.

"Whether the 21st can happen or whether we have to look at a later date is still up for discussion, we're just awaiting Public Health response."