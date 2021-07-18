Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jofra Archer has been recovering from surgery on his right elbow

England pace bowler Jofra Archer said he is "a month away" from full fitness after bowling three overs in Sussex's T20 Blast win over Kent.

The 26-year-old was playing in his first competitive match since having surgery on his right elbow in May.

"I'm still a month away from where I'd like to be, but tonight was a good start," Archer told BBC Radio Sussex.

"I was playing with a bit of restriction. I'd like to be restriction free in a month."

Archer had figures of 0-20 from his 18 deliveries as Sussex booked a quarter-final date at Yorkshire in the T20 Blast.

"The plan was to play tonight. I'll spend the next few days deciding what's next," he added.

"We're going to see how much I can tolerate. Today was a tick. I'm happy with that."

Archer has appeared in 13 Tests, 17 one-day internationals and 12 T20s for England, and was part of the team that won the World Cup in 2019.

England play in the T20 World Cup in October and face a winter Ashes series in Australia.