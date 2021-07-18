T20 Blast round-up: Birmingham Bears and Hampshire Hawks keep quarter-final hopes alive
Last updated on .From the section Counties
Birmingham Bears and Hampshire Hawks both kept their hopes of reaching the T20 Blast quarter-finals alive with victories in must-win encounters.
D'Arcy Short top scored for the Hawks with 69 as Hampshire comfortably chased down Glamorgan's total of 184-4 despite Australian Marnus Labuschagne striking 78 runs from 47 balls for the visitors.
Birmingham debutant Chris Benjamin made 60 not out off 34 deliveries to help the hosts reach 191-6 against Northamptonshire, with the Steelbacks held to 177-8 in reply.
The Bears must now hope rivals Worcestershire fail to win against Leicestershire on Sunday (18:30 BST) to advance to the final eight.
At the same time, Hampshire need either Sussex to fail to beat Kent or Gloucestershire to fail to beat Somerset in order to go through.
Elsewhere, Middlesex defeated already-qualified Essex by nine runs with former England paceman Steven Finn taking 3-25.
Sunday's fixtures
North Group:
Birmingham Bears (191-6 ) beat Northamptonshire Steelbacks (177-8) by 14 runs
Notts Outlaws v Durham (16:00 BST)
Leicestershire Foxes v Worcestershire Rapids (18:30 BST)
South Group:
Middlesex (169-5) beat Essex (160-9) by nine runs
Hampshire Hawks (187-4) beat Glamorgan (184-4) by six wickets
Kent Spitfires v Sussex (18:30 BST)
Somerset v Gloucestershire (18:30 BST)
