Hampshire captain James Vince scored a century and a 50 in England’s ODI series win over Pakistan

T20 Blast, Hampshire Hawks v Glamorgan Venue : Ageas Bowl,Southampton Date : Sunday 18 July Time : 14:30 BST Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Radio Solent and BBC Sport Wales on BBC Sport website; also on BBC Radio Solent DAB; report on website

Hampshire Hawks are still in with an outside chance of making the T20 Blast quarter-finals as they host Glamorgan in the final round of group games.

Hampshire have to win and hope that either Sussex or Gloucestershire lose, while also improving their run-rate to better Surrey, whose campaign has ended.

Glamorgan are currently eighth in the nine-team South Group.

They include batsman Joe Cooke in a T20 squad for the first time.

But Australian bowler Michael Neser is omitted as Glamorgan stick with South Africa's Colin Ingram alongside Marnus Labuschagne as their preferred overseas duo.

Hampshire gave themselves a chance of going through with two wins in a rare Blast double-header against Sussex and Essex with England batsman James Vince hitting a century against Sussex..

"We need a few other things to go our way, you look back and think 'if only' in one of the other games, but that's in the past. We can't control the other stuff, we'll turn up Sunday, put in a good performance and see where we end up," said captain Vince.

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke admits his team's batting performances have not been up to the mark.

"We've tried a lot of different combinations in the top six and nothing seems to have worked, it's one of those competitions where you can spiral out of control if you don't get confidence early on as the games come thick and fast.

"Hampshire's top two of Vince and (D'arcy) Short are very dangerous, they've got good spinners and they're always a tough nut in Southampton, so it'll be nice to sign off the competition with a win," Cooke told BBC Sport Wales.

Meanwhile Hampshire's former Glamorgan batsman Aneurin Donald will miss the rest of the season after knee reconstruction surgery, which followed an unsuccessful attempt to return from an injury suffered in December 2019.

Hampshire (from): Vince (c), Short, Weatherley, de Grandhome, Fuller, Dawson, McManus (wk), Wood, Currie, Crane, Wheal, Prest.

Glamorgan (from): Carlson, Lloyd, Ingram, Labuschagne, Root, C Cooke (c, wk), J Cooke, Douthwaite, Salter, Pearce, van der Gugten, Smith, Walker.