Janneman Malan's unbeaten 170 is South Africa's fourth highest ODI score of all time

Third one-day international, Malahide South Africa 346-4 (50 overs): Malan 177*, de Kock 120; Little 2-53 Ireland: 276 (47.1 overs): Singh 100*, Campher 54; Shamsi 3-46 South Africa won by 70 runs Scorecard

South Africa bounced back from Tuesday's defeat in style to secure a series draw against Ireland by winning the final one-day international by 70 runs at Malahide.

Openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock hit centuries in a partnership worth 225 as the visitors posted 346.

Simi Singh led Ireland's response with a stubborn unbeaten 100 but they were bowled out for 276.

Both teams have taken 15 World Cup Super League points from the series.

After impressive batting displays in the opening two games, Ireland's top order did not fire as they were tasked with chasing a total for the first time this series.

Malan, who posted 89 in the second ODI, was imperious at the crease alongside De Kock in a measured and punishing unbeaten 177.

De Kock scored at a faster rate than his partner, reaching 120 off 91 balls before Mark Adair finally broke through in the 37th over.

Ireland did not threaten South Africa's total despite Simi Singh scoring his first international century

The manner of Ireland's defeat threatened to be considerably more emphatic were it not for the seventh-wicket intervention of Curtis Campher and Singh.

Keshav Maharaj struck twice in the first five overs to remove dangermen Paul Stirling (11) and Andrew Balbirnie (7) to leave Ireland reeling.

Campher (54) and Singh steadied the ship but were not able to score at the rate required to seriously challenge South Africa's total.

When Campher was caught by Malan off the bowling of Andile Phehlukwayo, any faint hopes of a remarkable turnaround were extinguished.

Singh did provide a bright spark for the hosts on an otherwise disappointing day, reaching triple figures for the first time in his international career before Anrich Nortje took the final wicket of Craig Young.