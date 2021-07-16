Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ballymena had been reduced to 113 for seven with six balls remaining

LVS Twenty20 Trophy final, Cregagh Memorial Park Cregagh 147-7 (20 overs): J Moore 52, J Hunter 40; S Glass 3-5, P Bristow 2-32 Ballymena 148-7: J Glass 87*; C Shannon 3-17, R Boultwood 2-4 Ballymena won by three wickets

Needing 35 runs from the final over to complete the most unlikely of victories, Ballymena hit six sixes to beat Cregagh by three wickets and win the LVS Twenty20 Trophy.

With the engraver no doubt halfway through inscribing Cregagh, John Glass freed his arms, clearing the boundary at will to finish unbeaten on 87.

The game had otherwise been low-scoring, Ballymena were on 113-7 with just an over to go.

Deservedly, Glass won man of the match.

Before the sudden pyrotechnics, Cregagh had been in control for the vast majority of the match.

A strong opening partnership from Jay Hunter and Jonny Moore put them on course for a solid, if unspectacular total as Moore reached a half-century from 46 balls.

However, he departed soon after as Sam Glass - John's older brother - picked up his first wicket before dismissing Hunter and Cregagh captain Aaron Johnston to complete a hat-trick, an achievement he probably assumed at the time would earn family bragging rights.

When Ballymena's partnership of James Kennedy and Michael Glass failed to fire, it looked as though favourites Cregagh were destined for victory.

Glass however, standing in as captain with the side's usual leader Jack Gibson unavailable, had other ideas.