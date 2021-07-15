Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne is back for Glamorgan after being in self-isolation for four games

T20 Blast, Glamorgan v Somerset Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date : Friday 16 July Time : 18:30 BST Coverage : Commentary from BBC Sport Wales and match report on BBC Sport website; commentary from BBC Radio Somerset on DAB and online.

Glamorgan's Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne plays his last home game of the year as they host Somerset in the T20 Blast.

Labuschagne missed the four previous T20 games because of isolation after contact with Covid case Nick Selman, who has not yet returned to action.

Somerset can secure a quarter-final place with a win in Cardiff.

Craig Overton returns to lead them with Lewis Gregory on England duty and Tom Abell injured.

Tom Banton is also away with England.

Meanwhile Glamorgan have seamer Ruaidhri Smith fit again after hamstring trouble but spinner Prem Sisodiya is still out with a side strain.

They are not planning to experiment with their squad despite being out of contention for the last eight.

"We'll have as strong a side as possible, we have an obligation to our fans to put in a performance that they potentially haven't seen yet this year, against a very strong Somerset side," said Glamorgan and former Somerset coach Matthew Maynard.

"There'll be a few more supporters in and it would be great to finish off our campaign in that competition with a home win, so we want to give it our best shot by playing what we think is our best side."

Maynard has included all three overseas players in his squad but indicated he is set to stick to fielding South African batsman Colin Ingram ahead of Australian bowler Michael Neser, who had a heavy load in the Championship draw against Northants.

The teams' previous meeting this season at Taunton was washed out.

"The intention is to win both games and secure a home quarter-final," said Somerset coach Jason Kerr.

"We've played some brilliant cricket in this competition but we've also had some poor outings so we're looking to get a little more consistency."

The match will start at the scheduled time of 18:30 BST after repairs to a floodlight pylon, with light problems causing previous games to be brought forward in the day.

Glamorgan (from): Carlson, Lloyd, Ingram, Labuschagne, Root, C Cooke (c), Douthwaite, Neser, Salter, Smith, van der Gugten, Walker, Pearce.

Somerset (from): Conway, S Davies, Smeed, Lammonby, Hildreth, Goldsworthy, Green, C Overton (c), van der Merwe, de Lange, Brooks, Leach, Waller.