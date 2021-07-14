George Dockrell scored 45 runs on Tuesday, then took a wicket and caught out one South African batsman

Ireland v South Africa ODI series: Match 3 of 3 Venue: Malahide Date: Friday, 16 July Start time: 10:45 BST Coverage: Scorecard and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell says his side must back up their first-ever ODI win over South Africa by securing a series win on Friday.

The first one-dayer between the sides on Sunday was abandoned because of rain so Ireland hold the upper hand thanks to their 43-run victory on Tuesday.

"We know there's this huge opportunity to go for another win and get a series win in Ireland," said Dockrell.

"It's a fantastic challenge to be in this position and we're relishing it."

Dockrell continued: "It was really important we enjoy moments like Tuesday, it was a huge win for Irish cricket, but there's no need to tell the guys the need to refocus.

"Everyone realises the opportunity we have to get a series win in Ireland against South Africa on Friday, one that doesn't come around very often.

"We've had so many one off wins, we've had successful World Cup campaigns which would be the closest we've had, but beating a team like South Africa at home would be fabulous.

"Putting together one day's cricket is fantastic but putting together a whole week is something else."

South Africa had won all five previous ODI matches between the sides but Ireland posted a formidable target of 290-5 with the help of a century from opener Andrew Balbirnie.

The tourists were all out for 257 in reply with nine balls of their innings remaining.

'In control of the game from start to finish'

"It's huge for us, in terms of winning games like that, winning games at home against the big teams is kind of the big thing we haven't done," added Dockrell.

"We've had big World Cup wins, we've had big wins over the West Indies over there and beating England last year, but beating one of the top sides in our own back garden is something we hadn't done before so to finally get that win under our belts is huge.

"The way we did it on Tuesday felt like we were really in control of that game from start to finish.

"Everyone was aware, especially recently in those Dutch games, that we've just seemed to lose wickets the whole way through and it's that kind of team performance that we were struggling to put together.

"If you look at what Porterfield and Stirling did in the abandoned first game, and Stirling and Balbirnie on Tuesday, I thought it was absolutely brilliant. It meant we could shape the innings the way we wanted to, whereas in the past we've been losing wickets."