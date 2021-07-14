Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Varun Chopra has also had spells at Warwickshire and Sussex in his career

Middlesex have signed Essex batsman Varun Chopra on loan for their forthcoming limited-overs matches.

Chopra will feature in the T20 Blast squad to face Kent on Friday.

He will then be available for seven of his side's Royal London Cup matches but will not be eligible to play against Essex on 25 July.

The 34-year-old former Warwickshire batsman, who averages 46.04 in List A cricket, has not played for Essex's first team this season.

"He brings a wealth of experience, and his record in white-ball cricket is excellent," Middlesex head coach Stuart Law told the club website.