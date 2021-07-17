Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

England players Amy Jones (left), Heather Knight (centre) and Nat Sciver (right) are all going to captain their respective teams

The Hundred Venues: Eight grounds across the UK Dates: 21 July-21 August Coverage: 10 men's games live on BBC TV, eight women's games live on BBC platforms and live text, radio commentary and in-play clips of every game. More details.

Ever fancied building a brand new team from scratch? Well, now's your chance.

That's what the eight coaches in the women's Hundred will have to do this summer, and we want you to put yourself in their shoes.

You can pick the balance of your side - you might want to go bowler heavy with fewer balls for batters to get out, perhaps?

But, we do want you to follow one rule!

Just like the coaches, please only pick three overseas players. We've flagged them up in the selector below to help.

We'll reveal who you picked during the interval in the opening women's game of the tournament between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on Wednesday, 21July.

Good luck!

My dream women's Hundred XI Pick your dream women's Hundred XI and share it with your friends... First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

Want to find out more about The Hundred? How about these: