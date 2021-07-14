Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Colin de Grandhomme is currently playing for Hampshire, after being part of New Zealand's squad that beat England and won the World Test Championship final against India in June

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will no longer play in The Hundred, with New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme his replacement at Southern Brave.

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips has replaced injured West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard at Welsh Fire.

South African bowler Marchant de Lange will play for Trent Rockets following visa issues for Wahab Riaz.

Katie Mack has replaced Ellyse Perry at Birmingham Phoenix, while Hayley Matthews has signed for Welsh Fire.

West Indies all-rounder Matthews is a replacement for South Africa's Sune Luus, who has tested positive for Covid and is unable to travel.

Russell is unable to participate due to international commitments and Guyana's status on the UK red list.

His replacement De Grandhomme, who said it was an "easy decision" to sign up, has made more than 100 appearances for New Zealand, scoring nearly 2,500 runs and taking 85 wickets.

Australia's Mack plays for Adelaide Strikers in the Women's Big Bash and has scored more than 1,000 runs in the competition, while England wicketkeeper Amy Jones will now captain Birmingham Phoenix in Perry's absence.

England batsman Ollie Pope will miss the start of the competition as he recovers from a thigh injury, while Alice Monaghan has replaced Hannah Jones at London Spirit.