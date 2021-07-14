Last updated on .From the section Counties

Scott Borthwick's Durham side did enough to frustrate Nottinghamshire and force the draw

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day four): Nottinghamshire 328 & 217: Hameed 58; Borthwick 4-32 Durham 165 & 188-4: Jones 46; Mullaney 1-16 Durham (11 pts) drew with Nottinghamshire (14 pts) Scorecard

Nottinghamshire finished top of Group One in the County Championship after drawing with Durham on the final day at Chester-le-Street.

Durham had earlier been set a target of 381, after Notts were all out for 217 in their second innings before lunch having resumed on 125-5.

That left plenty of time for Notts to hunt the win but Durham proved dogged opponents with the bat.

Michael Jones' 46 had steered them to 188-4 when the captains shook hands.

Notts had already qualified for Division One and a chance of the title on Tuesday after gaining enough bonus points, while Durham finish third in Group One.

It took just 13 overs for the last five Notts wickets to fall in the morning session, not that it mattered too much with a healthy lead following Durham's first-innings collapse.

Scott Borthwick's spin accounted for Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton and Stuart Broad as the Durham skipper finished with 4-32.

Chasing victory, Notts tried eight different bowlers, but all of Durham's batsmen contributed to salvaging the draw.

Broad trapped Cameron Bancroft lbw for 22 after an opening stand of 55 with Jones, while Borthwick was caught behind off the bowling of Steven Mullaney to leave Durham on 112-2.

Jones was bowled just short of his half-century by Patterson-White, but David Bedingham (36) and Sean Dickson (28 not out) made sure there was no late drama.