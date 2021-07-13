Last updated on .From the section Counties

Only 119.2 overs were possible during the game at Headingley

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day four): Lancashire 411-2: Jennings 132, Wells 97*, Davies 84; Thompson 2-76 Yorkshire: Did not bat Match abandoned as draw - Yorkshire 8 pts, Lancashire 11 pts Scorecard

The Roses match between Yorkshire and Lancashire was abandoned ahead of the final day's play because part of the ground was still deemed unsafe.

Umpires Ian Gould and Nigel Llong took the decision to call off the game following a 09:00 BST inspection.

They halted play on day three after Yorkshire's Dom Leech was injured and water rose to the surface in "key areas" of the outfield.

X-rays later confirmed Leech dislocated a joint at the side of his left knee.

A Yorkshire statement said: "Unfortunately the final day's play of the Roses clash at Emerald Headingley has been abandoned.

"Conditions at the Emerald Stand End of the ground have not sufficiently improved, and it has therefore been deemed unfit and unsafe to play.

"All parties agreed that player safety is paramount."

Both sides were already guaranteed a top-two finish in Group Three, meaning they will be part of a six-team Division One to contest the County Championship title and Bob Willis Trophy later in the summer.

But with Lancashire having won the fixture between the two sides at Old Trafford in May by an innings and 79 runs, they will carry 16.5 points forward and Yorkshire 4.5.

They will not play each other again in Division One, only the four sides who qualify from Groups One and Two.

The match was originally due to be played at Scarborough, but Yorkshire took the decision to move it last month to allow a larger number of spectators to attend.

Play was suspended on Tuesday after 20-year-old Leech collided with the concrete foundations of the Western Terrace.

Lancashire were 411-2, with Luke Wells just three runs short of a century and Josh Bohannon on 74.

While an early tea was being taken, the umpires decided conditions were "unfit and unsafe" in a number of areas, including the bowler's run-ups, and called off play for the day.

Leech, who was playing only his third first-class game, will have an MRI scan later on Wednesday and see a specialist on Thursday.

Following the abandonment of the game, Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple told the club website: "The umpires view is the ground isn't fit and there is too big a risk of injury. I think they've made the right call.

"From both teams' perspective, I think everyone has dealt with it fairly and with a level head."

Chapple said he was "delighted" with his side's situation in terms of the points being carried forward.

"If you go back to April, I'd have snatched your hand off for what we've got and what we've achieved so far," he added.

"I'm delighted with the performance of the players and how hard they have worked. It sets us up for a good run at the last four games."

The team who finish top of Division One will be crowned county champions, succeeding Essex, who won the title in 2019, with the top two then contesting the one-off Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's.