Andrew Balbirnie plays a shot during his superb century against South Africa

Second one-day international, Malahide Ireland 290-5 (50 overs): Balbirnie 102, Tector 79; Phehlukwayo 2-73 South Africa: 247 (48.3 overs): Malan 89, Van der Dussen 49; McBrine 2-34 Ireland won by 43 runs Scorecard

Ireland registered their first victory against South Africa as Andrew Balbirnie hit a century in a 43-run win at Malahide.

The Ireland skipper made 102 from 117 balls while Harry Tector added 72 as the hosts posted 290-5.

Janneman Malan (89) and Rassie van der Dussen (49) helped South Africa to 159-2 before they slumped to 247 all out.

The first ODI on Sunday was washed out and Ireland now hold the lead going into Friday's final game of the series.

South Africa had won the five games, all one-dayers, between the sides before Ireland added the Proteas to their list of big scalps.

Ireland were 195-4 when the opening ODI was abandoned and they again impressed with the bat in Dublin after the tourists elected to field first.

Captain's knock

Balbirnie made 65 on Sunday and produced another excellent knock after fellow opener Paul Stirling fell for 27.

The captain put on 80 with Andy McBrine (30) and then 70 alongside Tector as the Irish built a strong innings.

Tector and George Dockrell (45) provided a 90-run partnership while Andile Phehlukwayo took 2-73 for the Proteas.

Ireland reduced South Africa to 51-2 before Malan and Van der Dussen added 108 to put the hosts under pressure.

But they lost four wickets for 41 runs as the Ireland bowlers took control before wrapping up the victory in 48.3 overs.

McBrine claimed 2-34 while Mark Adair (2-43) and Josh Little (2-45) also chipped in with two wickets.