Last updated on .From the section Counties

Stevie Eskinazi batted using team-mate Max Holden as a runner

LV= County Championship Group Two, Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood (day three): Middlesex 324-9 & 176-7: Eskinazi 53* Leicestershire 228: Ackermann 82, Inglis 49; Murtagh 3-49, Bamber 3-54 Middlesex (6 pts) lead Leicestershire (4 pts) by 272 runs Scorecard

Stevie Eskinazi batted with a runner for more than three hours to help Middlesex stretch their lead to 272 on day three against Leicestershire.

Eskinazi (53 not out) retired hurt in the first innings at Merchant Taylor's School but his stand of 77 with James Harris helped his side to 176-7.

Leicestershire were earlier all out for 228, with Colin Ackermann bowled by Ethan Bamber (3-54) for 82.

They then reduced Middlesex to 17-4 before the home side staged a recovery.

First-innings centurion Sam Robson only managed four before edging to first slip from the final ball before lunch, bowled by Will Davis (3-21).

Michael Atherton's son Josh de Caires fell for two, caught off a ball by Abi Sakande which bounced more than he expected, and Davis quickly removed Max Holden and Joe Cracknell.

Robbie White steadied the innings with 34 before he was caught off spinner Callum Parkinson to leave Middlesex 82-6.

Eskinazi, though, found another able partner in Harris and the pair stayed together for more than 36 overs before the latter was lbw to an Ed Barnes yorker for 26.

In total, Eskinazi batted for 202 minutes and faced 173 deliveries, with a boundary from the last ball of the day, bowled by Barnes, taking him past 50.

Middlesex are looking for what would be only their second Championship win of the season, while Leicestershire are seeking a third, though their remote chance of being involved in the Division One title battle later in the summer is now over.