Mason Crane dismissed Gloucestershire openers Miles Hammond and George Scott in quick succession

LV= County Championship Group Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day three): Gloucestershire 229& 107-3: Scott 29; Crane 2-32 Hampshire 486-7 dec: Gubbins 137*, Weatherley 78, Holland 74; Higgins 3-92 Gloucestershire (2 pts) trail Hampshire (6 pts) by 150 runs Scorecard

Nick Gubbins scored an unbeaten 137 before wickets from Mason Crane helped give Hampshire a chance of a crucial win over Gloucestershire.

Gubbins' 10th first-class ton and his first since joining on loan from Middlesex helped Hampshire to 486-7 declared, a first-innings lead of 257.

Gloucestershire lost the wickets of Miles Hammond, George Scott and James Bracey to slip to 68-3.

Glenn Phillips and Tom Lace survived to stumps on 107-3, still 150 runs behind.

Just six points separated these two sides before the last round of this first phase of the County Championship.

A Hampshire win will see them join Group Two leaders Somerset in Division One in September for an opportunity of winning the title, while a draw would be enough for Gloucestershire to progress.

But Hampshire will fancy their chances of taking seven more wickets on the last day at Cheltenham College despite Gloucestershire having secured a defiant draw against them from a similar position earlier in the season.

Gubbins had helped Hampshire press on from 270-5 overnight as he and Lewis McManus (39) shared 129 for the sixth wicket, adding a third batting bonus point and denying Gloucestershire a second bowling point in the process.

The left-hander then put on 64 with Keith Barker (31) and another 28 with Crane (13 not out) before Hampshire declared an hour before tea.

Gloucestershire made it through to the interval unscathed but lost three wickets for 21 as Crane bowled Hammond through the gate and profited from a loose shot by Scott to straight mid-wicket.

Kyle Abbott also dismissed Bracey cheaply by knocking back his off stump from around the wicket.

But Lace (25 not out) and Phillips (15 not out) survived 20 more overs before the close to keep the hosts at three down.