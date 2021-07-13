Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ed Barnard now has five first-class half-centuries this season

LV= County Championship Group One, New Road, Worcester (day three): Warwickshire 395: Malan 141, Sibley 80, Rhodes 60, Lamb 44; Sodhi 6-89 Worcestershire 415-8: Mitchell 113, Barnard 98*, Haynes 65 Worcestershire (4 pts) lead Warwickshire (6 pts) by 20 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell hit his first hundred of the summer and Ed Barnard ended day three on 98 not out as Worcestershire earned a first-innings lead against Warwickshire.

After Mitchell was out for 113 after a 130-run stand with Jack Haynes (65), the Pears looked well adrift on 247-6.

But a quick 34 from skipper Joe Leach launched a good rearguard effort.

Barnard the found an ally in Adam Finch (29 not out) in a 91-run partnership as they closed on 415-8 at New Road.

They remained unparted at stumps earn a 20-run lead.

Worcestershire, 152-2 overnight, only claimed two batting points, when the 110-over threshold was reached on 276-6, which also limited the Bears to two bowling points

But, with Durham in a poor position against Group One leaders Nottinghamshire at Chester-le-Street, second-placed Warwickshire look almost certain to book the second qualification place - and Division One cricket when the Championship resumes after the season split in September.

While Mitchell made a ton and Barnard should too, the most frustrated Pears batsman was Haynes.

He parted with annoyance after spooning one up to extra cover off Matt Lamb, doing makeshift service as a spinner - just a delivery before the new ball was taken.

And, having been run out backing up for 87 at Edgbaston in May, he remains without a maiden first-class century.