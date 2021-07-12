Last updated on .From the section Counties

With no prospect of the rain relenting, play was called off after lunch at Headingley

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day two): Lancashire 273-2: Jennings 132, Davies 84; Thompson 2-52 Yorkshire: Yet to bat No play Monday due to rain Yorkshire 0 pts, Lancashire 2 pts Scorecard

No play was possible on day two of the County Championship Roses match between Yorkshire and Lancashire because of persistent rain at Headingley.

Following an inspection after lunch, umpires Ian Gould and Nigel Llong called it off at 14:00 BST.

Lancashire are in a strong position, having ended day one on 273-2.

Both teams have already qualified for the next phase of the competition which will see one of six sides crowned county champions in September.