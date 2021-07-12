County Championship: Derbyshire v Essex abandoned because of positive Covid-19 test

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Breaking news
LV= County Championship Group One, Incora County Ground, Derby (day two):
Derbyshire 146: Du Plooy 43; Snater 3-45, Neesham 2-15
Essex 86-3: Cook 30, Browne 28*; Hudson-Prentice 2-24
Match abandoned - Essex (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (1 pt) by 60 runs
Scorecard

Derbyshire's County Championship Group One game against Essex has been abandoned because of a positive Covid-19 test in the home squad.

The decision was taken ahead of the second day's play with Essex set to resume their first innings on 86-3.

Other members of the Derbyshire squad have been identified as close contacts and the players are now self-isolating.

Confirmation about the points to be awarded from the game will be announced in due course.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC