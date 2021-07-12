Last updated on .From the section Counties

LV= County Championship Group One, Incora County Ground, Derby (day two): Derbyshire 146: Du Plooy 43; Snater 3-45, Neesham 2-15 Essex 86-3: Cook 30, Browne 28*; Hudson-Prentice 2-24 Match abandoned - Essex (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (1 pt) by 60 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire's County Championship Group One game against Essex has been abandoned because of a positive Covid-19 test in the home squad.

The decision was taken ahead of the second day's play with Essex set to resume their first innings on 86-3.

Other members of the Derbyshire squad have been identified as close contacts and the players are now self-isolating.

Confirmation about the points to be awarded from the game will be announced in due course.

More to follow.