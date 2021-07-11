Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second women's T20 international, Hove India 148-4 (20 overs): Verma 48 (38), Kaur 31 (25) England 140-8 (20 overs): Beaumont 59 (50); Poonam 2-17 India (2pts) won by eight runs; England lead multi-format series 8-6 Scorecard

The multi-format series between England and India started 26 days ago, but we still don't know who is going to win it, after the tourists set up a decider with a thrilling eight-run victory in the second Twenty20 international in Hove.

England, who lead 8-6, cannot lose with two points available from the third and final T20 match on Wednesday, which is live on BBC Two (18:00 BST).

India got off to a blistering start, with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana sharing 70 for the first wicket, before some brilliant England bowling restricted them to 148-4.

England were cruising at 106-2 in reply but, in a spell of just 19 balls, they slipped to 125-6. That, combined with some excellent India bowling and fielding, left them with too much to do as they finished 140-8.

Here, BBC Sport rounds up the key moments of a match that yo-yoed one way, and another.

'This girl is so good at cricket'

Aged just 17, Verma arrived in England as the world's number one-ranked T20 batter.

She dominated pre-series conversation and has been part of a series-long battle with England veteran Katherine Brunt, who is 19 years her senior.

Here, she showed zero fear, and some may say respect, for Brunt - hitting five successive fours in the fourth over.

It was another example of the right-hander's breathtaking talent. Here is how she did it:

3.2 overs: A banged-in delivery from Brunt is muscled to the mid-wicket boundary by Verma.

3.3 overs: A length ball is heaved back down the ground by Verma.

3.4 overs: Perhaps the best of the lot. Verma stands still and cuts through backward point.

3.5 overs: Heaved through mid-on and mid-wicket. It wasn't quite timed, but it was four more!

3.6 overs: Short again from Brunt, and Verma has to reach for it, above her head, but smashes it over mid-wicket.

Former England spinner Alex Hartley perhaps said it best on Test Match Special: "This girl is so good at cricket."

What was maybe even more impressive today, was the way she took on the short ball. England have successfully targeted her with that in recent games, but Verma has demonstrated her ability to learn on the job.

More to follow.