Ireland v South Africa series: Malahide opener abandoned because of rain
|First one-day international, Malahide
|Ireland 195-4 (40.2 overs): Balbirnie 65, Porterfield 63; Radaba 2-43
|Match abandoned due to rain
Rain brought a premature end to the first ODI between Ireland and South Africa in Dublin after the hosts impressed with the bat.
Ireland were 195-4 after 40.2 overs when play was abandoned following a series of rain interruptions.
Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie (65) and William Porterfield (63) made half-centuries while Harry Tector added 25.
Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 as the teams earned five points in the World Cup Super League.
South Africa won the toss and elected to field after a rain delay with Porterfield putting on 41 with fellow opener Paul Stirling (13) before Balbirnie joined him for a second-wicket partnership of 87.
The match was reduced to a 43-over game after rain stoppages but weather intervened for a final time with the game finely poised.
It is the first bi-lateral series between the teams and Ireland's first home match since September 2019.
The sides will meet again at Malahide on Tuesday for the second ODI of three.
|Ireland v South Africa
|Tuesday, 13 July
|Second ODI (World Cup Super League series)
|Malahide, Dublin
|Friday, 16 July
|Third ODI (World Cup Super League series)
|Malahide, Dublin
|Monday, 19 July
|First Twenty20 international
|Malahide, Dublin
|Thursday, 22 July
|Second T20
|Stormont, Belfast
|Saturday, 24 July
|Third T20
|Stormont, Belfast