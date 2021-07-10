England v Pakistan: Rain delays the start of the second one-day international at Lord's
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Rain has delayed the start of the second one-day international between England and Pakistan at Lord's.
The first cricket match in England open to a capacity crowd since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic was set to begin at 11:00 BST but drizzle has prevented the toss taking place.
The weather is forecast to improve in the afternoon with the possibility of a reduced-overs match taking place.
England thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in the first match on Thursday.