Last updated on .From the section Counties

Shane Snater marked his recall to Essex's side with figures of 3-45

LV= County Championship Group One, Incora County Ground, Derby (day one): Derbyshire 146: Du Plooy 43; Snater 3-45, Neesham 2-15 Essex 86-3: Cook 30, Browne 28*; Hudson-Prentice 2-24 Essex (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (1 pt) by 60 runs Scorecard

Essex's bowlers played their part in the defending champions' quest for a vital County Championship win as they bowled Derbyshire out for just 146.

They then moved to 86-3 in reply at stumps to trail by just 60 runs.

Essex will probably need a win with a maximum of 24 points plus other results to go their way in Group One to progress to Division One.

Shane Snater (3-45) was the pick of the visitors' bowlers as only Leus du Plooy (43) offered any resistance.

Essex started the final round of fixtures in the group stage fourth in Group One, 13 points behind second-placed Warwickshire and four points behind Durham in third.

The 2019 title winners and Bob Willis Trophy holders from last season will probably need to back up dismissing Derbyshire cheaply with a first-innings score of 400 in 110 overs to pick up the maximum of five batting bonus points to go with their three bowling points.

But the loss of Alastair Cook (30), Tom Westley (1) and Michael Pepper (12) before the close, saw them stutter in their reply to 63-3.

Opener Nick Browne (28 not out) and Jimmy Neesham (10 not out) consolidated and moved them on to 86-3 from 38 overs.

Earlier, Netherlands international Snater marked his return to the side with three wickets while the rest were shared out with Neesham, Sam Cook and Jamie Porter all taking two wickets each.