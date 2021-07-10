Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne made a Glamorgan county second XI record score of 278

County Championship, Glamorgan v Northamptonshire Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date : Sunday 11 July Time : 11:00 BST Coverage : Commentary and match reports on BBC Sport website; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Northampton.

Australia pair Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser return to the Glamorgan squad for Sunday's Championship match against Northamptonshire in Cardiff.

They have each missed a four-day game and four T20 Blast matches after contact with Covid case Nick Selman.

Labuschagne and Neser were released from isolation a day too late to play in the drawn match away to Sussex.

The two Queenslanders will be making final four-day appearances of the season before returning to Australia.

Labuschagne made a county second XI record score of 278 in the match against Northamptonshire, while Neser has agreed a new two-year contract with Glamorgan.

Colin Ingram, Callum Taylor and Sam Pearce drop out of the Glamorgan squad.

Northamptonshire are third in Group Three, two points ahead of Glamorgan, with both teams certain to be playing in the second of the three divisions when the counties are divided on merit for the final month of the season.

But points from the match in Cardiff - and Northamptonshire's win in their previous encounter - will be halved and carried forward into the new divisions, under the revised structure of the Championship season.

Glamorgan (from): J Cooke, Lloyd, Labuschagne, Root, Carlson, C Cooke (c, wk), Douthwaite, Neser, Weighell, Salter, van der Gugten, Hogan.

Northants (from, possible): Gay, Vasconcelos, Thurston, Keogh, Procter, Zaib, Taylor, Parnell, Berg, Kerrigan, Sanderson, B Curran, Buck, Glover, Gouldstone.