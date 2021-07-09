The Hundred: Ellyse Perry pulls out for personal reasons
Last updated on .From the section The Hundred
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has pulled out of the inaugural season of The Hundred for personal reasons.
Perry, 30, is regarded as the world's best all-rounder, having won five World T20 titles and the 50-over World Cup with Australia.
She was due to play for Birmingham Phoenix in the women's Hundred, which begins on 21 July when Oval Invincibles host Manchester Originals in a match televised live on BBC Two (18:00 BST).
Perry's replacement is yet to be named.
Beth Barrett-Wild, head of The Hundred women's competition, said: "We are obviously very disappointed that Ellyse Perry has had to withdraw from The Hundred due to personal circumstances, but we completely understand her decision and wish her all the best."
- 30 Animals That Made Us Smarter: The robotic arm that was inspired by elephants
- Is there such thing as a perfect penalty? Can science help footballers shoot the perfect shot?