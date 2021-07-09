Mark Adair celebrates taking one of his six wickets against England in the Lord's Test in 2019

Ireland paceman Mark Adair hopes home advantage can help secure a surprise ODI series victory over South Africa.

The three games at Malahide, starting on Sunday, are sold out with 560 spectators allowed for each game after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

They'll watch Ireland in action at home for the first time since 2019.

"The return of fans is something the lads have really touched on - there's also conditions you know and which are friendly to you," said Adair.

He added: "We've spent a lot of time in hotels in Abu Dhabi, Bangladesh and even in Utrecht so it's great to be home.

"We've a lot of talented players in the team and we might have more experience in the conditions - hopefully we'll adapt and come out the better."

O'Brien ends ODI career

It will Ireland's first ODI series without all-rounder Kevin O'Brien, with who announced his retirement from the format last month after 153 appearances.

However, the Irish are boosted by the return of Curtis Campher from injury and he will face the country of his birth at the Dublin venue.

The series is part of the ICC World Cup Super League and Ireland are struggling to make the 2023 tournament in India after picking up just two wins from their nine games so far.

Curtis Campher missed Ireland's ODI defeat by the Netherlands in May with an ankle injury

It will be a first ever white-ball series between the sides and Ireland will come up against an in-form Proteas team, coming off Test and T20 series victories in their West Indies tour.

"It's no secret we're probably going in as underdogs but we just have to do what we have to do," said the 25-year-old from Holywood.

"You can't replace Kevin's experience but Graham Ford has been trying to blood guys in earlier so when he or the likes of Gary Wilson retire the players are not stepping in with no experience.

"World Cup Super League points are important but points are something that comes with a good performance.

"I'm really looking forward to to getting stuck into the series, hoping we can play good, aggressive cricket and pick up some points."

The teams will also meet in a three-game T20 series with the opener in Malahide on 19 July followed by two encounters at Stormont in Belfast.

Ireland ODI squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

South Africa ODI and T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.