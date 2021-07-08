Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australian pace bowler Michael Neser has signed a two-year contract extension to remain at Glamorgan until 2023.

Neser, 31, arrived at the county in 2021, joining fellow Queenslander Marnus Labuschagne at Sophia Gardens.

He tops the county's Championship averages with 19 wickets in four games, costing under 15 runs per wicket.

But he will only play one further four-day match this season because of Queensland commitments.

Glamorgan also have Labuschagne and South African batsman Colin Ingram under contract for the 2022 season.

Neser, who has played two one-day internationals, has been a consistent performer in four-day cricket during his brief time with Glamorgan, with best figures of 5-39 against Yorkshire in Cardiff.

His time on the field has been cut by quarantine restrictions while travelling to and from Australia, as well as Covid isolation requirements which meant he missed the draw in Sussex.

But coach Matthew Maynard described the announcement of Neser's return as "fantastic news".

"On first impression, you just think that this man is a great character. He's a wonderful proponent of quick seam-bowling, as his wickets and average show, and we've missed him when he's not been around," Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

"We're looking forward to having Michael around for the next couple of years and meeting his young family next time he comes over.

"He's settled in, he enjoys the lads, and we want a team that players want to be associated with, a group of characters that are going to fight for each other."

Maynard acknowledges that it is a difficult task judging how long players will be available because of international and Australian domestic commitments, with Labuschagne a first-choice for Australia, while Neser has been in the Test squad in recent years.

"It is what it is, we don't know how much Marnus will be around next season and 'Nees' may have a blinding winter (Australian summer) again and get selected. But if he's not with Australia, he'll be with us and that's fantastic," said Maynard.

Glamorgan have signed New Zealand batsman Hamish Rutherford for the One-Day Cup and the final four Championship matches starting on 30 August.

Ingram could also be considered for the last month of the season after playing his first four-day game since 2017 against Sussex, when Labuschagne was unavailable because of self-isolation.