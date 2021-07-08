Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jimmy Neesham was part of the New Zealand side which reached the 2019 World Cup final

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has extended his Essex contract and will now be available for the One-Day Cup and the crucial County Championship match against Derbyshire.

Neesham, 30, initially signed for the T20 Blast but will stay after his stint in the Hundred with Welsh Fire.

He can play in the Championship game with Derbyshire on Sunday, 11 July.

Essex must win to keep alive hopes of qualifying for Division One and a chance to retain their county title.

Neesham's Hundred commitments mean he will miss the first three One-Day Cup fixtures against Hampshire, Middlesex and Worcestershire.