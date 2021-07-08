Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

More big musical acts have been announced for this summer's Hundred competition, making it the United Kingdom's biggest sport and music collaboration.

Singer Becky Hill, rapper Lady Leshurr, Manchester-based band Everything Everything, singer-songwriter Jack Garratt and musician Jake Bugg have been added to the existing line-up external-link .

There will also be live music at all 68 games in the competition coming from the resident Hundred DJs, who are also part of BBC Music's Introducing scheme.

Each team in the new 100-ball competition will also have their own host - with budding presenters co-hosting as part of the England and Wales Cricket Board's The Hundred Rising programme.

Hill, a former The Voice contestant, will perform at the opening women's game between Oval Invincible and Manchester Originals at the Kia Oval on 21 July, while Garratt will headline the first men's game - between the same two teams and at the same venue - the following day.

"I'm thrilled to be performing on such a memorable occasion - see you there," Garratt said.

Bugg will be performing at his local Trent Bridge ground on 24 July, with Lady Leshurr taking to the stage in Birmingham on 1 August.

Everything Everything will play at Emirates Old Trafford on 10 August.

Jax Jones, the Ivor Novello, BRIT and Grammy-nominated DJ, will perform live at the final at Lord's on 21 August.

"It's mixing sport and music in a way that's not been done before in the UK," said Sanjay Patel, The Hundred's managing director.

"Our music line-up, coupled with world-class cricket on the pitch, is sure to provide an entertaining day out for the whole family."