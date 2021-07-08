Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First one-day international, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Pakistan 141 (35.2 overs): Fakhar 47 (67), Mahmood 4-42 England 142-1 (21.5 overs): Malan 68* (69), Crawley 58* (50) England win by nine wickets; lead series 1-0 Scorecard

A depleted and inexperienced England thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in a stunning win in the first one-day international in Cardiff.

After a Covid outbreak forced the hosts to pick an entirely new squad on Tuesday, England picked five debutants and bowled Pakistan out for 141 in 35.2 overs.

Saqib Mahmood dismissed opener Imam-ul-Haq with the first ball of the match and had Pakistan captain Babar Azam caught second slip for a duck with the third.

The near full-strength tourists never recovered, seamer Mahmood, playing his fifth ODI, taking 4-42, Craig Overton finishing with 2-23 in his second match and leg spinner Matt Parkinson 2-28 in his third.

In reply, debutant Phil Salt edged to slip off Shaheen Afridi for seven but Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley, another playing his first ODI, cruised to victory with 28.1 overs - more than half the innings - remaining.

Malan ended 68 not out from 69 balls and Crawley unbeaten on 58 from 50 - the pair putting on 120 from 107 balls.

England take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second ODI taking place at Lord's on Saturday.

New-look England bowlers impress

England's XI was their least experienced since 1985 with just 124 caps to their name - 98 of those to captain Ben Stokes.

Salt, Crawley, Middlesex wicketkeeper John Simpson, Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory and Durham fast bowler Brydon Carse were the debutants but it was Mahmood, a relatively experienced head in this team on his 11th international appearance, who impressed most.

The Lancashire fast bowler needed a wise review from Stokes to dismiss Imam lbw first ball, before Babar nicked off with a defensive prod two balls later and debutant Saud Shakeel was trapped lbw to leave Pakistan 26-4 off seven overs.

The 24-year-old bowled with pace throughout, hitting a good length, and his fourth wicket came from a back of the length ball that cramped left-hander Faheem Ashraf from round the wicket before taking an edge.

Overall it was a clinical bowling performance from England's new-look attack.

Gregory, who has previously played seven Twenty20s, shared the new ball and bowled a perfect away swinger to take a thin edge of Mohammed Rizwan's bat in the fourth over. Parkinson chipped in and Overton claimed the final two wickets with bouncers.

Embarrassing defeat for lacklustre Pakistan

Pakistan, ranked sixth in the world, were expected to provide stiffer competition than Sri Lanka, who England swatted aside 3-0 in a T20 series and 2-0 in an ODI series in recent weeks.

Instead, Pakistan they were soundly beaten by England's second string - or even arguably third string when injuries are also taken into account.

The tourists have had no competitive warm-ups before this match and it showed. England bowled well but there were also a number of soft dismissals.

Fakhar Zaman and Sohaib Maqsood hinted at a recovery from 26-4 with a stand of 53 before a terrible mix-up which resulted in Maqsood being run out for 19.

Fakhar top scored with 47 but he tamely cut Parkinson to backward point when his side needed a bigger score.

Even Hasan Ali, Pakistan's number nine, was culpable, hitting a slog sweep to deep mid-wicket off Parkinson, having been dropped playing the same shot two overs earlier.

More to follow.