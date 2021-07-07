Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hashim Amla also scored a double century against Hampshire this season earlier in the competition

LV= County Championship Group Two, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day four): Hampshire 488: De Grandhomme 174*, Organ 67, Holland 58; Clark 4-110 Surrey 72: Amla 29; Barker 4-24; Abbott 3-31 & 122-8 (f/o): Amla 37*; Barker 3-9, Organ 2-35 Hampshire (13 pts) drew with Surrey (11 pts) Scorecard

Hashim Amla batted through the final day to make 37 not out off 278 balls to secure Surrey a draw against Hampshire.

The South Africa batsman survived being dropped at short fine leg on 30 off Keith Barker as he showed incredible powers of concentration and patience.

Surrey closed on 122-8 in their follow-on, having resumed on 6-2 on the last morning, seemingly set for defeat.

But despite Barker taking 3-9 and bowling 17 maidens in his 22 overs, Hampshire could only take six wickets.

The result leaves both sides' chances of qualifying for the top division in the second phase of this year's County Championship in the balance going into the final round of fixtures, starting on Sunday.

Hampshire, who move up to second, face Gloucestershire at Cheltenham while Surrey in third, host group leaders Somerset at The Oval.

Those positions will change once fourth-placed Gloucestershire's match against Middlesex finishes on Thursday.

Amla, who also made 215 not out against Hampshire at The Oval earlier in the competition, came out to bat at the start of the final day after Rory Burns had been dismissed off the last ball the previous evening.

Nightwatchman Amar Virdi was dismissed six overs into the morning session, leaving Amla to first find support from Ryan Patel (16), who batted through until after lunch - they only scored 18 runs in 30 overs during the morning - before Kyle Abbott (1-19) took out his off stump.

Jamie Smith (14) and mid-match substitute Ben Geddes (15) also dug in but were both dismissed before tea to leave Surrey 78-5 going into the final session.

Despite losing Jordan Clark (4) and Jamie Overton (11) inside the final hour, Rikki Clarke (2 not out) helped steer Surrey to a draw that keeps their top-two hopes just about alive.