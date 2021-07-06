Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matt Taylor has taken 19 wickets in the County Championship this season

LV= County Championship Group Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day two): Gloucestershire 248: Hammond 75; Bamber 3-39 & 198-6: Bracey 88, Hammond 46 Middlesex 101: Robson 37; M Taylor 4-19, Price 3-29 Gloucestershire (4 pts) lead Middlesex (3 pts) by 345 runs Scorecard

Middlesex lost 8-25 on day two at Cheltenham to be bowled out for just 101 as Gloucestershire took control.

Matt Taylor claimed 4-19, his best return of the season, and Tom Price 3-29 in just his second match.

It was a remarkable slide from 76-2 just before lunch but Dan Worrall took two in two balls to start the collapse.

With a lead of 147, James Bracey made a cathartic 88 and Miles Hammond 46 as Gloucestershire made 198-6 to ram home their advantage at Cheltenham College.

Bracey's 95-ball fifty was his first after a horror run with England and a series of low scores on return for Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast.

But he ensured his side closed day two very well placed for a victory to keep up their challenge for the top two in Group Two.

Middlesex have endured some terrible days with the bat this season but this would rank as perhaps their worst.

Sam Robson struck five boundaries in his 37 at the top of the order but when he was bowled by one from Worrall that nipped back, it began a miserable slide out of the game.

Peter Handscomb (21) was the only other visiting batsman to reach double figures as three of his team-mates fell for ducks.