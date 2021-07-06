Last updated on .From the section Counties

Harry Brook's century was the third in his first-class career

LV= County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day three): Yorkshire 158 & 217: Brook 113; Kerrigan 5-39 Northamptonshire 170-9 & 152: Procter 42*; Olivier 3-34 Yorkshire (19 pts) beat Northants (3 pts) by 53 runs Scorecard

A brilliant century from Harry Brook steered Yorkshire to a 53-run victory at Northamptonshire.

Starting the day on 76 not out, Brook reached his ton from 168 balls before being last man out for 113 as Simon Kerrigan (5-39) completed his five-fer.

The hosts were left chasing 206 to win but were quickly reduced to 28-4.

However, Luke Procter (42 not out) offered resistance before Duanne Olivier (3-34) took two wickets in three balls to secure the win.

Procter's ninth-wicket stand with Kerrigan (29) had briefly threatened to put the hosts in a position to pull off a surprise win, but the latter was caught behind by Harry Duke and their slim chances went with him.

Dom Bess, who claimed career-best figures of 7-43 in the first innings, took another two wickets to finish with match figures of 9-102.

Victory for Andrew Gale's men means they look set to qualify for the top group of the second phase of the competition.

Brook was the clear stand-out with the bat for Yorkshire, with nobody else scoring more than 26 runs.