Luke Fletcher has taken 15 wickets in this season's two three-day wins over Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day three): Derbyshire 149: Fletcher 3-36 & 122: Critchley 36; Fletcher 5-28, Paterson 3-22 Nottinghamshire 309: Duckett 69*, Hameed 57, Mullaney 42; Hudson-Prentice 4-50 Nottinghamshire (22 pts) beat Derbyshire (2 pts) by an innings and 36 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire went top of Group One in the County Championship as they beat local rivals Derbyshire inside three days for the second time this summer.

Despite the morning loss of Ben Duckett to England duty, Notts added 50 more runs to total 309, a lead of 160.

They then bowled out Derbyshire for just 122 - the visitors' fifth straight Championship score under 150.

Luke Fletcher took 5-28, well supported by Dane Paterson (3-22), as Notts completed an innings and 36-run win.

Fletcher, who took 3-36 in the first innings, finished with a match haul of 8-64.

That gave the big paceman a prodigious haul of 15 wickets in this season's two Championship games against their East Midlands neighbours.

He had match figures of 7-60 (a matching 5-28 again and 2-32) when Notts won at Derby in early May.

Captain Matt Critchley managed seven fours in his 36 as he tried to take the attack back to the hosts but at 100-4, he was caught behind off the last ball before tea - and the last five wickets followed in quick succession after the restart.

Dane Schadendorf, made 22 and took four catches on his first-class debut as Ben Duckett's overnight replacement at Trent Bridge

Teenage Zimbabwean Dane Schadendorf, called up for his debut to replace Duckett, took four catches, two of them off Fletcher.

That added to his 22 with the bat, coming in at number 10 on the 12-man scorecard, after Duckett retired on his overnight 69.

Notts, who head for Durham next week, now lead the table by 17 points ahead of the conclusion of this round of matches - the penultimate set of fixtures ahead of the ground-breaking mid-season split.

They now look strong favourites to secure one of the top two places that would book one of the six prized slots in Division One.

Derbyshire, one of only two winless sides in this season's Championship, host challengers Essex in their final game.