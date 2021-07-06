Kyle Abbott also manufactured a run out as well as taking three wickets in Surrey's first innings

LV= County Championship Group Two, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day three): Hampshire 488: De Grandhomme 174*, Organ 67, Holland 58; Clark 4-110 Surrey 72: Amla 29; Barker 4-24; Abbott 3-31 & 6-2 (f/o): Barker 1-0, Wheal 1-1 Hampshire (5 pts) lead Surrey (3 pts) by 410 runs Scorecard

Hampshire more than made up for lost time as they bowled Surrey out for just 72 to move towards an innings victory.

Rain prevented play from starting until 17:00 BST but Hampshire were still able to take six Surrey first-innings wickets inside the first hour's action.

Kyle Abbott (3-31), Keith Barker (4-24) and Brad Wheal (2-10) reduced Surrey from 42-4 overnight to 72 all out.

Mark Stoneman and Rory Burns then fell early after the follow-on as Surrey closed on 6-2, still 410 runs behind.

They were dismissed for their second-lowest first-class total against Hampshire, just two runs shy of their 74 all out at Arundel in the Bob Willis Trophy last season.

Ben Geddes, who was drafted in as a replacement for overnight not out batsman and England-bound Will Jacks, was first to fall when play finally began.

He was one of three wickets for South African Abbott, who also ran out Amar Virdi to finish the innings when he deflected the ball on to the non-striker's end stumps off his own bowling.

Left-armer Barker bowled Hashim Amla (29) with a terrific inswinging yorker while Wheal comprehensively rearranged the stumps of both Jordan Clark and Rikki Clarke.

Barker's fine display in this match continued when he trapped opener Stoneman leg before with one that nipped back at the start of the second innings.

Surrey's miserable hour and 45 minutes was completed with three balls to go in the day when Burns was caught for a 25-ball duck by Nick Gubbins at gully off Wheal to a ball that found the shoulder of his bat.

Hampshire will hope to take the remaining eight wickets on the last day to record a victory that could put them in the top two of Group Two with one match to play in the first phase of the competition.