Rob Yates made his fourth first-class century - and his third so far this summer

LV= County Championship Group One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day two): Warwickshire 237: Jones 102, Rhodes 39; Raine 3-51, Stokes 3-55 Durham 20-1 Durham (3 pts) trail Warwickshire (1 pt) by 217 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire opener Rob Yates made an excellent 102 at Edgbaston to help the Bears avoid being bowled out cheaply on a day when England all-rounder Ben Stokes returned to action for Durham.

After losing opening partner Dom Sibley for a ninth-ball duck, Yates dug in to make 102, well supported by skipper Rhodes, who made 39 from number five.

Stokes took three wickets on his first Championship start in three years.

After bowling out the Bears for 237, Durham closed on 20-1 in their reply.

Craig Miles bowled Michael Jones for six but Cameron Bancroft (7) was joined by nightwatchman Matt Potts (12), who successfully saw out 10 balls before the close.

Stokes had not played for Durham since taking eight wickets in the match against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham College in July 2018.

But, well backed by 3-51 from Ben Raine, Stokes bowled 17 overs, taking the wicket of England contender Sam Hain for 30, caught by Bancroft at leg gully, before adding the scalps of Matt Lamb and Danny Briggs.

Yates' century was his third of the season in the Championship to follow his unbeaten 120 against Essex and 104 against local rivals Worcestershire - only to be trapped lbw next ball by Raine, who had nearly had him twice in the over before.

Warwickshire centurion Rob Yates:

"If you had offered me three centuries by this stage of the season, I'd have bitten your hand off.

"Durham came hard at us in a few spells, Stokes and Carse together, and the rest of them backed them up really well. It was a really good challenge out there.

"It was a bit of a disappointing last session but it's a good wicket, like they have all been here this season. Hopefully we can get some quick wickets."

Durham all-rounder Ben Raine:

"Yates scored a cracking hundred which was really deserved. But we thought our luck would turn eventually and it did.

"It was a cracking effort and we are happy with that. We know we can create opportunities between us.

"It's a pretty slow pitch so we were unsure, but we bowled well through the day and we got the rewards in the last session."