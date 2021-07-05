Last updated on .From the section Counties

James Anderson has taken more first-class wickets for England (617) than he has for Lancashire since his debut in May 2002

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day two): Kent: 34-8 (16.5 overs) Lancashire: Yet to bat No play Sunday due to rain Lancashire 2 pts, Kent 0 pts Scorecard

England seamer James Anderson took his 1,000th first-class wicket as Lancashire triggered a Kent collapse at Emirates Old Trafford.

Anderson took a wicket in each of his first three overs, then added four more in his 7-19 as Kent slumped to 34-8.

Bowling, appropriately enough, from the James Anderson End, the 38-year-old fast bowler claimed his best figures at Old Trafford.

He beat his previous Manchester best of 6-49 against Worcestershire in 2004.

But, after taking the first five wickets to fall, Danny Lamb wrecked his chances of taking all 10, by getting the wicket of England batsman Joe Denly.

Anderson's 1,000th victim was South African Heino Kuhn, caught behind by skipper Dane Vilas.

England's all time top Test wicket taker was finally taken off after an opening 10-over spell with figures of 10-5-19-7.

