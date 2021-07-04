England v Sri Lanka: Rain wipes out third ODI in Bristol after tourists collapse again

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport in Bristol

Third one-day international, County Ground, Bristol:
Sri Lanka 166 all out (41.1 overs): Shanaka 48*, T Curran 4-35, Willey 2-36, Woakes 2-28
England: Did not bat
Match abandoned
England won their one-day international series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after the third match in Bristol was washed out.

England, who also won the Twenty20 series 3-0, looked well-placed for another victory when they dismissed a sorry Sri Lanka cheaply once more - the tourists all out for 166 in 41.1 overs.

But heavy rain arrived soon after 15:00 BST, during the change of innings, and no further play was possible.

The match was abandoned at 16:15 with puddles forming on the outfield.

In another strong England bowling performance, Tom Curran impressed with 4-35 in his 10 overs.

Curran ripped through Sri Lanka's middle order after Chris Woakes and David Willey had reduced the tourists to 42-4.

England will likely face a far sterner test on Thursday when they play Pakistan in the first of three ODIs. A three-match T20 series follows afterwards.

Rain arrives but not before another Sri Lanka collapse

This has been a miserable tour for Sri Lanka whose only relief is that the rain allowed them to escape before what would almost certainly have been a sixth defeat in six games.

In the first ODI in Chester-le-Street they were 46-3, the second at The Oval 21-4, and here they were four down within nine overs.

Woakes in particular managed to swing the ball throughout but the majority of wickets fell to bad shots rather than good bowling.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who made 91 in the previous game, was one of two batters out on the hook, Oshada Fernando smashed Curran to mid-off to make the score 63-5 and the final wicket came in comedic fashion when Asitha Fernando was run out.

So poor was the opposition, England have learned little from the series but four wickets were a welcome boost for Curran.

The Surrey bowler, whose brother Sam took 5-48 at The Oval, had only taken three wickets in his previous 11 ODIs.

He was helped by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who took a brilliant diving one-handed catch to dismiss Chamika Karunaratne for Curran's third.

The win extends England lead at the top of the Super League,external-link which acts as qualification for the next 50-over World Cup. Sri Lanka are 11th and in danger of not qualifying for the 2023 showpiece should their results not improve.

  • Comment posted by PaidBot, today at 17:13

    “Rain ruins” ? It’s just weather for fe ks sake ?!

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 17:12

    England won over lowly Sri Lanka.

    Next week it will be England defeat Denmark to clash with Spain in final.

  • Comment posted by YorkCity84, today at 17:11

    Re this ‘pointless series’: There are plenty of series in the not too distant past that could have been called the same. Virtually every Ashes in Australia, pour example.

  • Comment posted by JasonR, today at 17:06

    Maybe Sri Lankan cricket needs more diversity.

  • Comment posted by Duncanb23, today at 17:03

    You can always rely on English fans on the BBC offering the most depressing and grim comments, when they aren't going on about how much they hate the BBC. Good work, everyone.

    • Reply posted by JasonR, today at 17:08

      JasonR replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 17:02

    Selected bowling figures over the series:

    Woakes 20 overs, 8 maidens, 46 runs and 6 wickets. Average of 7.66 per wicket. Economy 2.3 an over.
    Willey 27 overs, 2 maidens, 144 runs and 9 wickets. Average of 16 per wicket. Economy 5.3 per over.
    Curran 23.4 overs, 2 maidens, 123 runs and 5 wickets. Average of 24.6 per wicket. Economy 5.25 per over.

    Willey got Man of the Series. How?

    • Reply posted by Bobby Smith, today at 17:06

      Bobby Smith replied:
      Can I also respectfully ask the commentators to now describe Woakes as a man 'who makes things happen' as they always say this about Curran, despite the stats showing it is Woakes who deserves this moniker.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:02

    "June just rains and never stops,
    Thirty days and spoils the crops,

    In July the sun is hot,
    Is it shining? Course it's not!

    August, cold and dank and wet,
    Brings more rain than any yet!"

    Good ol' British summer weather! Flanders & Swann helping you plan your summer hol's...

    It's saved SL another hammering, I guess. They need to sort their domestic game out; their decline is a real shame.

  • Comment posted by The Analyst, today at 16:59

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 16:58

    Total rubbish...commentators trying to talk up England bowlers who can't put the ball on the right line.

    • Reply posted by JasonR, today at 17:08

      JasonR replied:
  • Comment posted by gypjh, today at 16:52

    Not a lot of incentive to watch highlights later - shame they didn't put on a 20 over beer match instead... Also as a Billings fan disappointed he's not had a chance to get a knock in 3 ODIs now - he gets very little cricket for Kent but is not heavily used by England, just hope they stick with him as he has done little wrong and is quality player.

  • Comment posted by Stop woke madness now, today at 16:50

    Nothing to get excited about, Sri Lanka's batsmen are about the standard of a Minor Counties side. The crowd would have had more to entertain them if Morgan had opted to bat first.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 17:01

      Duncanb23 replied:
      Stop gammon madness now

  • Comment posted by harrydash, today at 16:49

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 17:04

      Duncanb23 replied:
      We had it during the last series against India.

  • Comment posted by Mo84, today at 16:49

    This has to be the most pointless series ever. England way, way ahead of Sri Lanka, who on this showing should be relegated by the ICC to the equivalent of non league cricket.

    • Reply posted by The Masked Marvel, today at 17:10

      The Masked Marvel replied:
      Unless Sri Lanka make the top 8 of the Super League they will, in effect, be 'relegated' in that they will have to compete in the qualifying tournament for the next ODI World Cup.

      Literally not a pointless series, though not a particularly fruitful one for SL anyway it must be said.

  • Comment posted by dickie, today at 16:47

    "would be better if could come up with a system for deciding results when only one team batted, based on par scores for the ground and relative rankings of teams, rather just give up and say no result"

    You could save a lot of time and trouble by not playing the matches at all and simply deciding the outcome by reference to the relative strengths of the two teams.

    • Reply posted by Chris Gilder, today at 17:04

      Chris Gilder replied:
      Intrigued to know how you would decide the relative strengths of the teams if they didn't play any matches?

  • Comment posted by MDestro, today at 16:45

    Should have played a t20 instead

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 16:43

    Called off? Just as well. Pointless series.

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 16:41

    All parts of this team seem to be strong, and it is very encouraging. You can only beat the team in front, and sadly SL are not strong. Good to see "the other Curran" doing well.

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 16:40

    Just practice series for England with Pakistan in mind.
    Learning curve for Sri Lanka.
    Shame about the weather.
    Well done England.

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 16:37

    Yet another rain-affected game at Bristol.

    When will the ECB stop scheduling international fixtures there?

    • Reply posted by Paul Coldfield, today at 16:39

      Paul Coldfield replied:
      Just look at the weather radar. Bristol is not at fault

  • Comment posted by FFCForever, today at 16:36

    Typical summer weather here. Bloody ruins everything!

